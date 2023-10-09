Playful wolf pups frolic in front of trail cam

The Voyageurs Wolf Project set up a trail cam to record wolf activity in Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota. The video below features four frisky four-month old wolf pups, who are adorable.

Fortunately, no tourons are around to cause trouble.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project said of the video, "there are 4 different pups in this footage, though only 3 are ever in the frame at the same time. One of the pups clearly has some sort of sore/hotspot/wound on its rump, and is limping as a result. Will be interesting to see if that pup has recovered and is still alive."