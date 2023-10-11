California governor Gavin Newsom signs right-to-repair law

California Gov. Gavin Newsom today signed into law California's Right-to-Repair bill, which guarantees access to parts and manuals and aims to extend the longevity of our gadgets. All such devices costing $50 or more, sold in California after July 1, 2021, are covered by the law, which was ultimately backed by Apple and some other major manufacturers. Game consoles, alarm systems, agricultural and forestry equipment and some other stuff are exempt.

Today marks a monumental step forward in the Right to Repair movement. We're elated to announce that Governor Gavin Newsom has officially signed the California Right to Repair Act, SB 244, into law. This groundbreaking legislation passed the legislature almost unanimously last month. It has been championed by state senator Susan Talamantes Eggman and is cosponsored by iFixit, along with our colleagues in the more-fixable-stuff fight, CALPIRG (the California Public Interest Research Group), and Californians Against Waste.

