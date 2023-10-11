European Commission gives Twitter 24 hours to stop spreading "illegal content and disinformation" in the EU

The European Commission sent Xitter owner Elon Musk a letter, warning him that he was violating the EU's Digital Services Act by failing to moderate content.

The letter begins, "Following the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel, we have indications that your platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the EU." It's signed by Thierry Breton, Member of the Commission.

It continues, "Given the urgency, I also expect you to be in contact with the relevant law enforcement authorities and Europol, and ensure that you respond promptly to their requests.

"Moreover, on a number of other issues of DSA compliance that deserve immediate attention, my team will follow up shortly with a specific request.

"I urge you to ensure a prompt, accurate and complete response to this request within the next 24 hours. We will include your answer in our assessment file on your compliance with the DSA. I remind you that following the opening of a potential investigation and a finding of non-compliance, penalties can be imposed."

In August, The Verge published a good article about the Digital Services act, which included this paragraph about what could happen to a platform like Xitter if it violates the act:

Online platforms that don't comply with the DSA's rules could see fines of up to 6 percent of their global turnover. According to the EU Commission, the Digital Services Coordinator and the Commission will have the power to "require immediate actions where necessary to address very serious harms." A platform continually refusing to comply could result in a temporary suspension in the EU.

Given Musk's erratic nature, it's likely he'll reply with a poop emoji, leaving the titular CEO Linda Yaccarino to clean up his mess.