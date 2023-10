Two of the greatest Japanese filmmakers in history—Hayao Miyazaki and Akira Kurosawa—talk about life and art in this 1993 footage. Below is a brief clip with subtitles followed by much more of the footage which is in Japanese and not subtitled. You can read the translations at the Ghibli Blog!

"I was supposed to be an artist when I was young," Kurosawa said. "My dream was Paris."