The funky monk(ey)s of fxsnowy felt compelled to cover the classic Red Hot Chili Peppers album "Blood Sugar Sex Magik" (1991) using the sounds of Donkey Kong Country (1994) for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Check it out below! It's really a great opportunity to get smart, get down with the pow wow. There's never been a better time than right now.

The visuals are from DKC Atlas and xRavenXP.

(via DIGG)