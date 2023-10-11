Maybe Yaccarino won't be sitting next to Musk for that much longer

It seems that Xitter is losing confidence in CEO Linda Yaccarino, or perhaps Yakko is tired of having her already miserable brand ruined by association. After a recent performance at a technology conference, where no one believed anything she had to say, Yaccarino has dropped out of her next planned speaking engagement.

Yaccarino was Musk's hand-picked "CEO" to replace him at formerly Twitter. Yaccarino intended to turn around the advertising exodus and convince folks that Twitter is a safe place for brands to reach consumers. Musk is currently under fire for recommending horrendous disinformation sources regarding the War in Israel and cheering as Iran and Israel trade barbs on his site. Mission Accomplished?

Gizmodo:

"Linda Yaccarino will be unable to attend the WSJ Tech Live conference next week," X told the Journal, as tweeted by the outlet's Senior Personal Technology Columnist Joanna Stern. "With the global crisis unfolding, Linda and her team must remain fully focused on X platform safety."