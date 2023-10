The U.N. is world-beating when it comes to absurdly-populated committees, but Russia taking a seat on the Human Rights Council there was too much to expect. Its bid to regain a position lost after its invasion of Ukraine was defeated handily by Albania and Bulgaria.

In the secret ballot vote, Bulgaria got 160 votes, Albania received 123 votes and Russia just 83 votes.

In other news, good luck to Phoenix's bid for the 2034 Winter Olympics.