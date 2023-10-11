UK opposition leader glitterbombed on stage

All set to deliver his keynote speech at the Labour Party's annual conference, U.K. opposition leader Keir Starmer found himself being showered in glitter by a protestor—who managed to deliver a few lines of his own speech before the event's amazingly useless security staff made their move. Starmer brushed off the interruption, but did not brush off the glitter.

Sir Keir Starmer's speech at the Labour Party Conference is interrupted within seconds by a protester who storms the stage and covers him in glitter pic.twitter.com/PSMzAO1amQ — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) October 10, 2023

Starmer and his party are expected to easily win the U.K.'s next election, but supporters are wary that his bland political moderation will depress the potential for a landslide; he trails his own party by 15 points in opinion polls that find him barely more appetizing than Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Maybe a little sparkle will go a long way….