Karine Jean-Pierre has to school a reporter who thinks Biden should clean up the GOP House mess (video)

Is there an adult in the House? Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had to set a reporter straight when he asked what role the White House could play in cleaning up the utter mess made by House Republicans.

"It is not for us to fix. It's not for us to fix the chaos in the House Republicans. They have the majority, as you know, in the House — it is for them to fix," she explained in an attempt to teach the basics in how to raise children to be problem-solving adults.

"We've never seen a conference behave this way, or be this chaotic, and it is important for Republicans who have the majority to figure this out," she continued calmly. "They created this situation and they have to figure it out and elect their speaker so we can move on." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Sometimes the school of hard knocks is the only way to learn.

KJP: "It is not for us to fix the chaos in the House Republicans … it is for them to fix." pic.twitter.com/yANgRWRLJx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Karine Jean-Pierre / C-SPAN