Jim Jordan was an assistant wrestling coach from 1986 to 1994 at Ohio State University. When he was there, he allegedly ignored allegations that team doctor Richard Strauss was sexually abusing the college athletes, according to witnesses.

As reported in The Guardian, Jordan "refused to co-operate with an official investigation which found Strauss's abuse was an 'open secret,' and that 'coaches, trainers and other team physicians were fully aware of Strauss' activities, and yet few seemed inclined to do anything to stop it.'"

Also from The Guardian:

At one hearing, another former wrestler, Adam DiSabato, said: "Jim Jordan called me crying, crying, groveling, on the Fourth of July … begging me to go against my brother, begging me, crying for half an hour. That's the kind of cover-up that's going on here. He's a coward. He's a coward." … Speaking to NBC, another former wrestler, Rocky Ratliff, said Jordan "abandoned his former wrestlers in the Ohio State sexual abuse scandal and cover-up".

Nevertheless, MAGA indoctrinate Nancy Mace (Q-SC), thinks Jordan is a fine choice for Speaker of the House. When CNN's Jake Tapper asked her earlier in the week if she was OK with having an alleged sex assault enabler leading the House, she gave her best Sgt Shultz impersonation and claimed she knew nothing about it. When Tapper asked her again last night, she said she looked into it, but since the victims were, as she said, "I guess, adults," she wasn't about to change her mind.

Besides, since the allegations were never adjudicated in a court of law, Jordan shouldn't be held accountable, she said. "We can't make decisions based on rumor."

No, she only makes decisions based on what Trump tells her to do.