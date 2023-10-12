Some people use an alarm clock to wake up, but Joseph uses a Human Car Wash

Some people use an alarm clock to wake up, but Joseph uses an outrageously fun Human Car Wash. I have days where my alarm is barely enough to wake me. Getting coffee fed to me through a funnel while I'm still in bed amongst other energizing things such as getting sprayed with 16 water guns and scrubbed by rotating christmas trees would likely do the trick, though.

Everytime I watch Joseph's Machine's, I feel like I'm watching a cartoon universe come to life. This video is one of my favorites on the channel so far. I love the utter absurdity of using this "Human Car Wash" as an alarm clock alternative. Bravo!