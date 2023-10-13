Jim Jordan pops back into the speaker race like a mole underneath a mallet

Like a frenzied game of Whac-A-Mole, as soon as House Speaker nominee Steve Scalise was slammed down, dropping out of the race yesterday afternoon, Jim Jordan popped up again, re-entering the race on Friday.

Which in a normal world would not make any sense, given that Jordan has even less support than Scalise, as was shown in a 99–113 vote earlier this week. But this is Gym Jordan —proven expert in denialism — we're talking about. And it's also MAGAland, where nothing has to add up.

From NBC News: