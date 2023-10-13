Twitter's lack of a trust and safety team continues not to be solved by "Community Notes"

Xitter's current CEO Linda Yaccarino is still pushing "Community Notes" as the solution to the company's lack of a trust and safety team. Yaccarino, however, would tell you this isn't Xitter's problem, it was Twitter that fired all those trust and safety people, she works in the Xitter.

The Community Notes system she and Musk claim is handling all their misinformation seems to take an awful long time to do anything meaningful. The folks who contribute notes to the system are frustrated. It seems like Xitter wants the misinformation to spread, perhaps that's the work of a "free speech absolutist."

NBC News: