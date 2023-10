A Weevil, also known as a flour bug or a long-snout bug, is a beetle that feeds off dry goods. This video of a weevil using its long snout to drill a hole in an acorn is so oddly satisfying to watch.

I love how other-worldly this bug looks with its long proboscis. What a beauty!

This little guy is a fantastic driller. Weevils, despite their diabolical sounding name, aren't directly harmful to humans (but don't let them in your pantry unless you want to sacrifice your snacks!).