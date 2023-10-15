Netflix to open retail stores

Everything old is new again: Netflix is to open a chain of brick-and-mortar stores. Two will open, test sites, with "major cities around the world thereafter."

According to a Bloomberg report quoting Josh Simon, the company's vice president of consumer products, Netflix aims to open a network of stores offering retail, dining and live entertainment that leverage its TV shows and movies. Netflix has not announced what it will be selling at the locations; it's unclear if DVDs or any type of physical media will be part of the inventory.

It's not going to be a digital Blockbuster. It's just the result of the streaming giant diversifying into everything it can think of. All successful American enterprises attempt to expand until they are trash zaibatsu and those that can't are ultimately replaced by those that can.