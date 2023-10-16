Moonlighting's "Atomic Shakespeare" remains one of television's greatest achievements

Years ago, I shared a link to Moonlighting's phenomenal episode "Atomic Shakespeare," where the cast performs the most enjoyable version of a Shakespeare play I can have encountered. The entire series is now available on streaming. Disney added it to Hulu.

Bruce Willis and Cybil Shepard may not have gotten along, but the show was fantastic. Their characters' chemistry for Taming of the Shrew is just so perfect, and Petrucio in Rayban Clubmasters, with his BMW horse also sporting Rayban Clubmasters, is the best Petrucio.

I also think that Shakespeare inside of sixty minutes is a huge plus.