Sen. Marsha Blackburn complains that Biden is catching too many terrorists

Is Sen. Marsha Blackburn (M-TN) harboring terrorists in her voluminous hair? That might explain why she is so upset that the Biden administration is much better at apprehending terrorists than Trump was.

Blackburn, an election-denying MAGA cultist, tweeted her grievance yesterday:

"In fiscal years 2019 and 2020, under President Trump, only 3 people on the terror watch list were apprehended by Border Patrol. That number has exploded under Biden. Biden is refusing to secure our border and keep Americans safe."

In other words, warns Blackburn, Biden needs to seriously cut back on the number of terrorists he catches or there will be hell to pay.

To better understand Blackburn and where she is coming from, here are some of her political positions:

She is a Tea Party Republican and a self-described "hard-core conservative."

She decried a Supreme Court decision holding that the Constitution protects the liberty of married couples to buy and use contraceptives without government restriction, as being "constitutionally unsound"

Blackburn opposes abortion

She led a panel investigating the Planned Parenthood undercover video controversy, claiming to have stopped the sale of baby body parts, despite subsequent investigations finding no evidence of wrongdoing.

Blackburn sponsored legislation requiring presidential candidates to show their birth certificates in response to "birther" theories about Barack Obama.

Blackburn rejects the scientific consensus on climate change and has expressed skepticism about its causes.

She opposes same-sex marriage, voted against its legalization, and has taken positions against LGBT rights

She opposed the Affordable Care Act and supported efforts to repeal it.

She has taken positions against women's rights, voting against legislation such as the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act and the Paycheck Fairness Act.

(Source: Wikipedia)