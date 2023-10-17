A New Take on "Rock Lobster" – System of a Down style

Mac Glocky is a YouTuber and musician who takes requests to play popular songs as though they were covered by bands unlikely to actually cover those songs.

In this instance, he plays The B-52's breakout hit, "Rock Lobster," in the style of System of a Down. It's excellent.

Just yesterday, I watched the B-52's 1980 appearance on Saturday Night Live. I was intrigued by Ricky Wilson's guitar playing. The middle two strings were missing from his guitar. I found a video that shows how to tune and play your guitar to perform "Rock Lobster."