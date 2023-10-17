Bad news for MAGA grifters: violent crime has decreased over the last two years, but hate crime is up

The GOP's fear and hate machine spews out non-stop disinformation about violent criminals illegally crossing the southern border and wreaking mayhem in the United States, but the latest FBI report on crime statistics tells a different story.

Ever since Biden took office, violent crime rates, particularly murder, have decreased. During Trump's last year in office, homicides and non-negligent manslaughters jumped 29.4%, but it declined 6.1% between 2021 and 2022.

As reported in The Hill, "Violent crime overall remains far lower than the historic highs of the 1990s."

Unsurprisingly, one of the categories that saw an increase was the kind that MAGA people tend to commit — hate crime.

From The Guardian: