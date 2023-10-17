Bad news for MAGA grifters: violent crime has decreased over the last two years, but hate crime is up

The GOP's fear and hate machine spews out non-stop disinformation about violent criminals illegally crossing the southern border and wreaking mayhem in the United States, but the latest FBI report on crime statistics tells a different story.
Ever since Biden took office, violent crime rates, particularly murder, have decreased. During Trump's last year in office, homicides and non-negligent manslaughters jumped 29.4%, but it declined 6.1% between 2021 and 2022.
As reported in The Hill, "Violent crime overall remains far lower than the historic highs of the 1990s."
Unsurprisingly, one of the categories that saw an increase was the kind that MAGA people tend to commit — hate crime.
From The Guardian:
Over 11,634 hate crime incidents were reported in 2022, compared with 10,840 the previous year.
A majority of hate crimes targeted Black people, with 51.9% of hate crime victims targeted due to "anti-Black or African American bias", the report said.
The 2022 data also showed a sharp increase in anti-Hispanic bias.
There were also an increasing number of hate crimes against LGBTQ+ individuals, with 1,947 hate crime incidents in 2022 targeting an individual in relation to their sexual orientation, versus 1,711 the year before.
Joe Biden issued a statement from the White House, which said: "Antisemitic hate crimes rose 25% from 2021 to 2022, and antisemitism accounted for over half of all reported religion-based hate crimes. Anti-LGBTQI+ hate crimes rose 16%, and Muslim Americans and African Americans continue to be overrepresented among victims."
The US president added: "The data is a reminder that hate never goes away, it only hides. Any hate crime is a stain on the soul of America."