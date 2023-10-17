Bandcamp lays off half its workforce

Bandcamp laid off about half its employees yesterday, according to reports from those affected posted on social media, following the company's sale to music licensing platform Songtradr.

In an email to The Verge, Songtradr confirmed that 50 percent of Bandcamp employees have been extended offers to join Songtradr and reaffirmed from a previous statement the company's commitment to keeping the Bandcamp experience the same. Songtradr's statement also confirmed that its purchase of Bandcamp had been completed, but it did not confirm if it would voluntarily recognize Bandcamp's union that employees won earlier this year, despite pressure from employees and the Bandcamp community.

Bandcamp is profitable and will likely now be set in amber, a Goodreads for songs.