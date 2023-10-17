California governor Gavin Newsom signs law allowing traffic cameras to issue automatic fines

Speed cameras, banned in many states and disinventivized under laws limiting government agencies' ability to profit from crime and other legal infractions, are coming to California. Governor Gavin Newsom (previously at Boing Boing) signed a law allowing their use.

Civil penalties would be $50, $100, $200 or $500 for exceeding the speed limit by 11 mph, 16 mph, 26 mph and over 100 mph.

The first violation notice would be a warning.

The pilot program would last five years and then be assessed.