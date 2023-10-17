Mountain lion roaming Pennsylvania town… wasn't that (video)

Police warned residents of Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania of a mountain lion in the area that residents reported seeing and even caught on camera (below). The last mountain lion confirmed in the area was 150 years ago, so these latest sightings were big news. Yesterday, Pennsylvania Game Commission biologist Thomas Keller was brought in to investigate.

Keller used cardboard silhouettes of various animals to restage the photos and came to a startling conclusion: ""Based on the photos taken using the cutout in comparison to the original photo, it appears that the animal in question was a large feral house cat," he said.

(Fox 43)