Toyota reveals butt plug that will improve range of electric vehicles

Toyota and Idemitsu Kosan are working on new batteries to enable electric vehicles to have a 900 mile range within in the next few years. They provided a glimpse of the technology in the photo above.

The striking image accompanied a press release stating that the two companies are "developing mass production technology of solid electrolytes, improving productivity and establishment a supply chain, to achieve the mass production of all-solid-state batteries for battery electric vehicles."

Displaying the solid electrolyte in "a simple cylinder, of course, would be much less interesting and futuristic," comments Jalopnik. Indeed, a butt plug battery is certainly more innovative.