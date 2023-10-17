Who wins this "Man-horse vs. goat" drum-off? Watch and see!

Who will win this "Man-horse vs. goat" drum-off? Will it be the incredible Buckets the Drummer? Or will the up and coming Donnolly Farm goat drummer prevail? You'll have to watch and find out!

Who is Buckets the Drummer? Here's his bio from his website:

Red flannel, blue jeans and a man-horse with his five-gallon buckets in the bathroom; Buckets the Drummer is a musician and silent comic known for his bathtub drumming videos. Born in the wild west and from the 90s rock era, he's been horsing around for years and began creating internet videos in early 2021. Each video takes place in a bathroom where a shower curtain is dramatically thrown open to reveal a man-horse sitting in a bathtub with a pair of drumsticks and a five gallon bucket. When the music cues, the bathroom ignites with head bobbing and drum beats. Buckets the Drummer tends to cover 90s alternative rock songs along with modern pop songs, while he also has his band "The Flannelmals" that will make guest appearances in videos.

Spoiler alert: It took me a second to realize the Donnolly Farm goat drummer wasn't actually drumming—the actual music in the video is "Melody of Heartbeat" by Artem Uzunov. So I guess this round goes to Buckets!

Follow Buckets on his Instagram and learn more about the Donnolly Farm on their TikTok.