Jim Jordan loses 2nd House speaker vote by a wider margin than the 1st

After telling reporters this morning, "I'm going to get there," Jim Jordan went nowhere, failing yet again to win the House speaker vote.

In fact, his loss was even greater this time around, with 22 Republicans voting against him, as opposed to the 20 nay votes he received yesterday. The other House Republicans who received votes today (even though they weren't running) include Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, Tom Emmer, Byron Donalds, Lee Zeldin, Mike Garcia, Candice Miller, Kay Granger, Bruce Westerman, and even one for former Speaker John Boehner. (See the full tally here.)

And again, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries ended up with more votes than Jordan, getting the full backing of his Democratic colleagues with 212 votes, where Jordan received only 199 from his own party.