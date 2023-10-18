Marjorie Taylor Greene wants protected speech to be banned and banned speech to be free

In yet another attempt to convince Donald Trump that she should be his Vice-President, Georgia's most rotten peach, Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene, rails against free speech. Greene complains that Trump has had some restrictions placed upon him to prevent his witness tampering and endangering public servants while urging actual free speech be restricted.

It just so happens that people will call fascists fascists, and in the case of MTG and Trump, they are correct. Trump refused to decry neo-Nazis and insisted there were "good people on both sides" when presented with the opportunity. Marge imagined "Jewish Space Lasers" to place blame for wildfires upon Jewish people. Both stand with Nazis and when you do, you aren't "with the Nazis"; you are a Nazi. Nazism is specialized fascism.

Marjorie Taylor Greene complained that someone rode by on their bicycle outside the courtroom and called her a fascist. pic.twitter.com/bRRrjvkULx — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 18, 2023

