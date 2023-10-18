Xitter to charge $1 to new users in identity verification play

Xitter wants your credit card info. Not because even clawing $1 from someone's hands will help the business, but rather to ensure new users are "real people." Xitter's owner has famously been angry about bots, attempting to use bot counting as a way out of purchasing the rapidly declining in value social media network.

With this change, new users will be required to provide a credit card account number to pay for their new account, or just not make one. It seems Xitter's new user registration will drop to all-time lows.

Fortune: