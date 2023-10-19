Florida GameStop employee charged with manslaughter after killing man about to shoplift Pokemon cards

Derrick Guerrero, 33, was arrested and charged with manslaughter after shooting and killing a man was was allegedly shoplifting from the store. WDBO reports that the man was unarmed and had not confronted Guerrero.

As the man walked toward the door of the store, Guerrero pulled a gun from his waistband and fired one shot, striking the man in the torso, police say. The man died after being rushed to a nearby hospital. Investigators say they decided to file the manslaughter charge after they determined the shoplifter didn't have a weapon and hadn't threatened Guerrero in any way.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that the victim "had grabbed several boxes of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Ultra-Premium Collection trading cards from behind the register" and made for the exit, and was shot in the back.