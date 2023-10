Fulfilling prophecy, John Mayer wove his megahit "Your Body is a Wonderland" with the Grateful Dead's "Dark Star" during his solo acoustic tour stop in Chicago last night. He also referenced his eight years in Dead & Co by melding "Bertha" with his tune "The Age of Worry."

Video below. I reckon there's nothing left to do but smile, smile, smile.

image: Antonio Scorza/Shutterstock

(Relix)