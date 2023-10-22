It is Sunday and I need to put a post live to test something, so, please enjoy Baltimora's Tarzan Boy.

Frequently I see posts on social media where people are trying to remember this song. This is it. Here you go. It is memorable, and if you are in exactly the right mood it can be enjoyable. I am not quite sure what that mood is, but I had felt it and will try to take note next time.

Songfacts: