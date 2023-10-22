It is Sunday and I need to put a post live to test something, so, please enjoy Baltimora's Tarzan Boy.
Frequently I see posts on social media where people are trying to remember this song. This is it. Here you go. It is memorable, and if you are in exactly the right mood it can be enjoyable. I am not quite sure what that mood is, but I had felt it and will try to take note next time.
This is the only hit song was know of with a chorus that is simply a Tarzan-like jungle cry. It's about being free and doing what you want. No hustle and bustle of the city, just the freedom of the jungle.