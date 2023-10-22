Woman returns from vacation to find Atlanta house demolished

An unoccupied but maintained house was demolished while its Atlanta owner was away on vacation, with neighbors reporting that the men who did the work were "nasty" and the house's owner saying the company responsible, named by the Associated Press as You Call It We Haul It, is not responding to inquiries.

She said a neighbor called her while she was away and asked if someone had been hired to tear down the vacant house. When the neighbor confronted them, Hodgson said, the workers got nasty. "He told her to shut up and mind her own business," Hodgson said.

The demolition orders will have to start coming with photographs of the house and GPS beepers so they know they're there.