Handmade portable Super Nintendo

What I like about James' $60 portable Super Nintendo is how beautiful it is, and the delicate precision of his console-modding methodology. I do, however, think he missed a bit with the duct tape. [via Wes Davis at The Verge]

"These capacitors are the cheapest garbage off eBay. They're probably not even the right value. Don't use cheap capacitors off eBay. A couple of newcapacitors in there… let's see what happens. Is it better? It's better! Yeah yeah. This LCD is awful."

The occasional but not-quite-coalesced term "solderpunk" springs to mind!