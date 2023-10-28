Matthew Perry dead at 54

Matthew Perry, star of Friends, Mr. Sunshine, and The Odd Couple, is dead at 54. He drowned and was found in a jacuzzi, reports TMZ, with no foul play suspected.
Law enforcement sources tell us the actor was found Saturday at an L.A.-area home … where we're told he appears to have drowned. Our sources say first-responders rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest. It's unclear where exactly on the grounds this happened.
Our sources say he was found in a jacuzzi at the home … and we're told there were no drugs found at the scene. We're also told there is no foul play involved.
Everyone remembers him from Friends, of course, but here he is years earlier: