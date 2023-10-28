Matthew Perry dead at 54

Matthew Perry, star of Friends, Mr. Sunshine, and The Odd Couple, is dead at 54. He drowned and was found in a jacuzzi, reports TMZ, with no foul play suspected.

Law enforcement sources tell us the actor was found Saturday at an L.A.-area home … where we're told he appears to have drowned. Our sources say first-responders rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest. It's unclear where exactly on the grounds this happened.

Our sources say he was found in a jacuzzi at the home … and we're told there were no drugs found at the scene. We're also told there is no foul play involved.