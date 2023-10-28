Having barely cleared the hurdles for prior Republican debates, former Vice President Mike Pence has dropped out before failing to qualify for the third. Pence has seen no traction, running as an alternative for right voters who don't believe in overthrowing the Republic. Apparently, there are not enough MAGAs willing who believe election results should dictate the results of an election for Pence to have ever been competitive.

Pence's failure to join in his prior boss and Republican front-runner, Donald J. Trump's scheme to overturn the results of the last Presidential election has earned him the ire of MAGAs. While Pence sees himself as a shining example of everything excellent with American conservatism, MAGAs have only slightly backed off of calls to hang him.

Yahoo: