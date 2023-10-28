These Exorcist-themed crochet dolls are adorably creepy

These Exorcist themed crochet dolls are spooky yet adorable. They were created by (@croshameofficial) as a tribute to their love for the classic horror film. The Exorcist is one of my favorite horror films as well, so I was excited when I came across this peice.

I love seeing this creepy image of a possessed girl rendered in a soft and soft medium such as crochet. There's a fun sense of juxtaposition in the subject matter and what we normally associate the medium with (blankets, sweaters, coziness).

I wish I had these dolls to fill my house with creepy cuteness during Halloween time.