This 360 degree camera POV of a man eating an ice cream cone is my favorite thing I've seen online all day. If you need to watch something silly and adorable, this video is for you.

The way he gets a brain/tooth freeze but continues eating the ice cream is the struggle I face everytime I eat ice cream, too. In the end, my taste buds win.

Also, where can I get a giant ice cream cone like that!?