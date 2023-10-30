Amazingly bizarre food collage advertisements from 1950s

I love these bizarre and wonderful ads from the 1950s for Dayalets vitamins. The advertisements feature strange humanoid beings made from collaged food. Slide number three, featuring a man made of meat and potatoes, is my favorite. I'm not sure why these images are supposed to make people want to take their vitamins, but I would hang them all on my wall as art pieces.I'd love to know what the advertisers were tripping on while designing these.

From Instagram:

"In the 1950s, Abbott Labs created these incredible (some would say horrifying) advertisements for their vitamin product, Dayalets. They were designed to be hung in doctors' offices and inspire patients to take Dayalets, also known as "the people's medicine."

(Image from Anonymous Works on Instagram)