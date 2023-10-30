"Extremely high concentrations of lead" found in WanaBana fruit puree pouches

If you've eaten or fed anyone WanaBana fruit puree, a lead testing kit may be in their future. The US Food and Drug Administration warns now to buy the company's cinnamon-flavored snacks after they were found to contain high levels of the poisonous metal.

"Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have consumed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches should contact their child's healthcare provider about getting a blood test," the FDA said. … "If you have WanaBana brand apple cinnamon puree products in your home, do not eat them or feed them to your children. Dispose of the products immediately," the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said.

It's not our of caution: the product was investigated because children were affected. The FDA: "The issue came to light when North Carolina state health officials began investigating four children with elevated blood lead levels and found that the WanaBana pouches could be the common source of exposure."