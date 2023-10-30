In this video clip, we see a man sitting at a table in an automotive paint shop. A bunch of different paint cans are on the floor next to him. Someone hands him a sample of something painted metallic blue.

The man pours paint from several different buckets into a plastic cup and stirs the paints. He applies some of the paint to a test strip and compares it to the sample. It's close, but not perfect. He adds a bit of paint from two other cans and stirs again.

He then transfers the paint to a spray can and sprays some paint on a test strip. Holding the sample side-by-side with the new paint, it looks identical (at least to non-tetrachromats like me).