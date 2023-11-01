French professional basketball player Victor Wembanyama stands at 7 feet, 4 inches tall. He plays for the San Antonio Spurs and shares the title of the tallest active player in the NBA with Serbian Boban Marjanović of the Houston Rockets.

This Halloween, Wembanyama donned a custom Slender Man costume, and I'm ready to award him the best costume of the year, even without first checking to see what Heidi Klum wore this year.

Could you imagine being lost in the woods on a moonlit night and catching a glimpse of Wembanyama's Slender Man walking between the trees?