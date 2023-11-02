Marjorie Taylor Greene blew a gasket today, lashing out at her own MAGA colleagues after they sided with Democrats to oppose her resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D–MI).

Not only did she call out the 23 Republicans who voted with Democrats, listing their names and calling them "feckless" and "PATHETIC" on her X account, she also resorted to good ol' fashioned name-calling.

First came "vaping groping Lauren Boebert" and "CNN wannabe Ken Buck," in a Xitter post this morning while lashing out at Texas Rep. Chip Roy.

"You voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib," she Xitted. "You hate Trump, certified Biden's election, and could care less about J6 defendants being persecuted."

Georgia's angriest peach then rage-posted again to lob insults at Roy, after he had responded to her previous post. "Oh shut up, Colonel Sanders. You're not even from Texas, more like the DMV."

(See her tirades in full, below.)