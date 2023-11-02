George Santos, the Republican U.S. Representative who famously lied about his past and faces a barrage of criminal charges, lawsuits and other legal problems related to fraud and campaign finance violations, will remain a congressman after 30 Democrats joined with Republicans in voting down an effort to expel him.

The vote was 179-213, far short of the two-thirds majority needed to oust a House member. Twenty-four of Mr Santos' fellow Republicans voted to expel him, but more than 30 Democrats voted against removing Mr Santos. The first-term lawmaker, 35, denies 23 corruption charges and refuses to quit.

Likewise, Republicans voted in similar numbers not to censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib over her criticism of Israel, a vote pushed on them by Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

I think it's a George Carlin quote: "it's a club and you're not in it."