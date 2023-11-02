More than 30 Democrats side with Republicans voting not to expel George Santos from Congress

Rob Beschizza
George Santos, official congressional portrait

George Santos, the Republican U.S. Representative who famously lied about his past and faces a barrage of criminal charges, lawsuits and other legal problems related to fraud and campaign finance violations, will remain a congressman after 30 Democrats joined with Republicans in voting down an effort to expel him.

The vote was 179-213, far short of the two-thirds majority needed to oust a House member.

Twenty-four of Mr Santos' fellow Republicans voted to expel him, but more than 30 Democrats voted against removing Mr Santos.

The first-term lawmaker, 35, denies 23 corruption charges and refuses to quit.

Likewise, Republicans voted in similar numbers not to censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib over her criticism of Israel, a vote pushed on them by Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

I think it's a George Carlin quote: "it's a club and you're not in it."