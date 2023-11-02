The Wiggles "deeply disappointed" by the weaponization of their music

Beloved Australian kids music group The Wiggles are "deeply disappointed" that their joyful music has been weaponized by the government of the large city of Bunbury. Apparently, the city council admitted that a loop of The Wiggles' earworm "Hot Potato" has been blaring at the Graham Bricknell Memorial Music Shell where unhoused people often take shelter.

"The Wiggles' music is created to bring joy and happiness to children and families around the world," a band spokesperson stated. "We are deeply disappointed to hear that it is being used in any other way."

According to Bunbury Mayor Jaysen Miguel, music is a widely established method of "discouraging people to congregate permanently in an area and to deter antisocial behaviour."

"Music has been played at the shell for more than six months without incident," Miguel told ABC News. "However, it came to our attention [Wednesday] that someone had removed a padlock into the storage area of the shell and turned the volume of the music right up. The city has since rectified this and put the music back to an acceptable level."

Acceptable to who?