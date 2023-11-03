Man claims Grubhub delivered him a cup of urine instead of the milkshake he ordered

Caleb Wood of Saratoga Springs Utah ordered fries and a milkshake for a Grubhub delivery from Chik-fil-A this week. What happened next though really pissed him off.

"When I started eating my meal upon delivery, I put a straw in my cup that was delivered and took a sip," he said. "I soon discovered that the cup delivered to me from the Grubhub driver was a warm cup of urine."

From Fox59:

Wood captured the delivery on his home security camera. Wood said he called the driver back to his house and confronted him. That confrontation was also caught on video. "Do you realize this is pee," Wood said to the driver while holding the tall Styrofoam cup in his hand. According to Wood, the driver admitted to confusing two Styrofoam cups in his vehicle. Wood said the driver told him that he works long hours and doesn't take bathroom breaks, so he relieves himself in his car.

Wood claims that it took GrubHub days to respond to his complaint. The good news is that they refunded the cost of the order but not the delivery fee or the tip. Apparently, that too was an unfortunate error.

"We took immediate action with the driver and ended his contract with us," the company said in a statement. "We're following up with the customer to apologize and are coaching the representative who was previously in touch with the customer."