Folks on TikTok are discovering that their improperly-washed Stanley tumblers are growing mold

Over on StanleyTok, Stanley tumbler fever is still going strong. People are showing off their collections (some own dozens), sharing stories of kids being bullied for having off-brand dupes, and spreading news about folks who are buying Stanleys in bulk and reselling them for hundreds of dollars.

Folks are also discovering that—gasp!—if you don't wash your tumblers properly, they will grow mold. People have been documenting themselves taking apart their tumblers and revealing the mold growing under the lids and inside the straws. Others are showing, step by step, how to clean the containers.

I'm not sure what to say except—go clean your drinkware, folks!