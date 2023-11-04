Behold this wooden version of the Tesla Cybertruck

Here are some more folks trying desperately to get the attention of Elon Musk. In order to reach Musk, Vietnam-based ND-Woodworking Art created a wooden version of the notoriously hideously ugly Tesla Cybertruck. ND-Woodworking's Cybertruck, which has a metal frame but is otherwise mostly wood, was hand built over the course of 100 days.

Recently, ND-Woodworking Art posted a video to their YouTube entitled "100 Days Building Tesla Cybertruck for Mr. Elon Musk." They also posted the following text on X/Twitter:

Please help me send this letter to Mr. Elon Musk and Tesla: Dear Mr. Elon Musk, I am a passionate content creator with a deep love for wooden vehicles and a tremendous admiration for both you and Tesla. Over the years, I've embarked on several wooden car projects to gain valuable experience. And today I launched a car that I am very impressed with, the Cybertruck. It is also the car that many of my audiences love and want me to build. I am aware that Tesla has faced its share of challenges in bringing the Cybertruck to fruition. However, I maintain unwavering faith in your vision and the capabilities of Tesla. I am confident that this extraordinary vehicle will ultimately succeed. I hope to have the honor of gifting this wooden Cybertruck to you and Tesla, and wish you and Tesla continued success and maintain your position in the international arena. Best regards, ND-WoodArt

People from various Musk-adjacent or Musk-worshipping communities on X/Twitter have rushed to the aid of ND–Woodworking Art. For instance, X/Twitter user "DogeArmy General" (aka TheTeslaBull) poosted:

I first stumbled upon the wooden Cybertruck on one of my favorite Subreddits, "ATBGE" (Awful Taste But Great Execution), which describes itself as:

For everything that displays quality craftsmanship in the least elegant way possible. All things gaudy, tacky, overdone, and otherwise tasteless. Work done so well, you won't know whether to love it or hate it.

These two comments on the post sum up my thoughts about the vehicle:

This-Is-Exhausting: "It looks better than the actual cyber truck." FurryBuffalo121: "That's a low bar, but agreed."

ND-Woodworking Art describe themselves on their YouTube page as a "father and son duo crafting stunning wooden cars that combine artistry with functionality." They go on to describe their YouTube channel:

Join us as we showcase the bond of family love and the joy of woodworking. From intricate designs to flawless engineering, we create visually captivating and fully functional wooden cars. Subscribe now for a delightful blend of craftsmanship, family values, and the magic of woodworking.

For more videos and images of the wooden Cybertruck, check out ND-Woodart's X/Twitter or TikTok.