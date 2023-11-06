Donald Trump is so accustomed to getting away with fibbing that he forgets to tell the truth while he is under oath.

While giving testimony today in his trial for civil fraud, he was asked by the prosecutor whether he personally prepared his company's financial statement. He said, "I was so busy in the White House, focusing on Russia and China and keeping our country safe."

It's true that Trump was president until January 20, 2021, but the financial statements were written after that.

Trump is accused of lying to banks and insurance companies about the value of his properties. In September, Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan found Trump and his family business guilty of fraudulently inflating the value of his assets. His ruling paved the way for New York state Attorney General Letitia James to proceed with establishing damages.