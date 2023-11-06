Trying to bring new life to his moribund campaign, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now ripping off New Hampshire's Vermin Supreme. In a desperate attempt to get the 91 times criminally charged Republican front-runner for President to show up to the next planned "debate," DeSantis threatens to steal one of Vermin Supreme's signature moves if Trump will appear. DeSantis will wear a boot on his head.

This is a brave move by DeSantis, not just because he could possibly look more foolish than we've all come to expect, but also because it'll force him to re-answer questions regarding his fetish for looking odd in boots. The only news DeSantis has been able to generate in recent weeks revolves around boots.

WATCH — DeSantis questions whether Trump can "summon the balls" to show up and debate; laughs off Team Trump's weird interest in men's feet.



"This is no time for foot fetishes. We've got serious problems as a country." pic.twitter.com/KTI4tSHctr — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) November 3, 2023

