Trying to bring new life to his moribund campaign, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now ripping off New Hampshire's Vermin Supreme. In a desperate attempt to get the 91 times criminally charged Republican front-runner for President to show up to the next planned "debate," DeSantis threatens to steal one of Vermin Supreme's signature moves if Trump will appear. DeSantis will wear a boot on his head.

This is a brave move by DeSantis, not just because he could possibly look more foolish than we've all come to expect, but also because it'll force him to re-answer questions regarding his fetish for looking odd in boots. The only news DeSantis has been able to generate in recent weeks revolves around boots.

WATCH ‚ÄĒ DeSantis questions whether Trump can "summon the balls" to show up and debate; laughs off Team Trump's weird interest in men's feet.



"This is no time for foot fetishes. We've got serious problems as a country." pic.twitter.com/KTI4tSHctr — DeSantis War Room ūüźä (@DeSantisWarRoom) November 3, 2023

