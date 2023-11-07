Chompi is an adorable miniature sampling synth

Chompi, at $599, asks a stiff price for a minature, tape-style sampling synthesizer. But isn't it adorable? And the Kickstarter campaign is over, so you'll have to go on a wait list.

CHOMPI… a quirky, Tape Music instrument inviting you into the magical world of sound design. With its one of a kind sampling engine, unique multi-effects and tape style looper, CHOMPI is ready for immediate FUN. We're using our creative skillsets and experiences as teachers, musicians, community partners, graphic and sound designers to craft something special. So whether you've been playing music for years, or are just starting your sonic journey, this device will quickly become your new favorite buddy.

Chompi has four modes of operation, each more complex than the last and with a different set of features, so it can be as fun as an old Casio SK-1 or as powerful as any other modern hardware.