A former CIA officer has pleaded guilty to drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of women from 2006–2020. The 47-year-old gentleman, who was also accused of photographing and video recording 28 of his victims while they were unconscious, faces up to 30 years in prison.

Brian Jeffrey Raymond, from California, was arrested in Mexico City — where he was working for the U.S. Embassy — in 2020, after his Tinder date ran to his balcony and screamed for someone to help, according to NBC News. A neighbor heard her and called the police.

From NBC:

Brian Jeffrey Raymond, of La Mesa, California, took hundreds of videos and photographs of naked, unconscious women dating to 2006 in various countries where he was stationed, officials said. … Federal court documents have described Raymond as an "experienced sexual predator." Prosecutors have said that in Mexico City, he would meet victims on dating apps and invite them back to his apartment for drinks. Raymond traveled extensively both for work and leisure, the agency said. He worked at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City from August 2018 until May 2020, it added. Raymond pleaded guilty to sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, coercion and enticement, and transportation of obscene material, according to court documents.

Raymond "will face between 24 and 30 years in prison, supervised release for life, and mandatory restitution to the victims," according to a statement by the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, D.C. His sentencing is scheduled for September 19, 2024.